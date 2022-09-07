09:00 New York time (1300GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin participates in fireside chat before hybrid Federal Reserve/Massachusetts Institute of Technology Conference on Measuring Cyber Risk in the Financial Services Sector

10:00 New York time (1400GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the "U.S. Economy and Federal Reserve Policy" before a Market News International webcast

12:35 New York time (1635GMT) Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Clearing House/Bank Policy Institute Annual Conference

14:00 New York time (1800GMT) Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks on "Making the Financial System Safer and Fairer" before hybrid Brookings Institution event

And. also:

14:00 New York time (1800GMT) Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition:

Beige Book is the commonly used name for the Summary of Commentary on Current Economic Conditions by Federal Reserve District

its published eight times per year

Description from the Fed:

Each Federal Reserve Bank gathers anecdotal information on current economic conditions in its District through reports from Bank and Branch directors and interviews with key business contacts, economists, market experts, and other sources.

The Beige Book summarizes this information by District and sector.

An overall summary of the twelve district reports is prepared by a designated Federal Reserve Bank on a rotating basis.