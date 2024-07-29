Snippet summary from BMO on opportunities ahead for the Federal Reserve to signal a September rate cut:
- the verdict is still out on the amount of signalling Powell is willing to provide on Wednesday
- there is enough uncertainty that we suspect there will be meaningful and tangible price action – most likely on the constructive side
- even if Powell stops shy of convincing the market that the Committee has pencilled in a cut for September, the Fed also has the FOMC Minutes release to convey the message of ‘cuts are coming’.
- Let us not forget the Aug 22-24 Jackson Hole conference about the effectiveness of policy and its implementation – an especially topical subject at the moment. It has also been a venue that has been used to offer a fuller explanation of a shifting policy outlook – the timing this year suggests this could once again be the case.
--
On Wednesday, July 31, 2024 we get the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement at 2pm US Eastern time, followed by Powell's press conference a half hour later.
