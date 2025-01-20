Several major central banks have scheduled monetary policy meetings before the end of January 2025:

Bank of Japan (BoJ): The BoJ's Monetary Policy Meeting is set for January 23-24, 2025.

Federal Reserve (Fed): The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will meet on January 28-29, 2025.

European Central Bank (ECB): The ECB's Governing Council is scheduled to meet on January 30, 2025.