Several major central banks have scheduled monetary policy meetings before the end of January 2025:
Bank of Japan (BoJ): The BoJ's Monetary Policy Meeting is set for January 23-24, 2025.
Federal Reserve (Fed): The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will meet on January 28-29, 2025.
European Central Bank (ECB): The ECB's Governing Council is scheduled to meet on January 30, 2025.
Bank of Canada (BoC): The BoC is expected to announce its interest rate decision on January 29, 2025.
Expectations are, respectively:
- Bank of Japan rate hike
- Federal Reserve on hold
- European Central Bank rate cut'
- Bank of Canada rate cut