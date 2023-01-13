Japan's Economy Minister with the announcement that
- eight economists to join upcoming special sessions of Japan's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy to discuss longer-term macroeconomic policies
--
The Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy operates under Japan's Cabinet Office. In brief:
- It seeks the opinions of private sector experts in policy formation with regard to economic and fiscal policy.
- The specific role of the Council is to conduct studies and deliberations and to present reports and opinions with respect to the following: