The Reserve Bank of Australia rate increase announcement is due at 0430 GMT.
50bp is widely expected but I've seen the odd call for 75bp. Goodness knows, the RBA is so far behind the curve in trying to keep up with rising prices, let alone get ahead of them, that 75bp wouldn't go astray.
Previews posted, all in one place:
- Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting on Tuesday 2 August - preview
- RBA is widely expected to hike cash rate by 50bp tomorrow, again in September.
- Westpac sharply boost their terminal RBA cash rate forecast to 3.35% from 2.6%
- Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs also revising their outside bets to a 50bps hike in August from their prior views of 75bps.
RBA Governor Lowe. No press conference is scheduled today with the Gov.