The Reserve Bank of Australia rate increase announcement is due at 0430 GMT.

50bp is widely expected but I've seen the odd call for 75bp. Goodness knows, the RBA is so far behind the curve in trying to keep up with rising prices, let alone get ahead of them, that 75bp wouldn't go astray.

Previews posted, all in one place:

RBA Governor Lowe. No press conference is scheduled today with the Gov.