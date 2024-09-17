A snippet via Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management:

"Since the late 1980s...25-basis-point cuts have become the norm, and 50 basis points have been the exception."

Only two rate-cutting cycles have begun with cuts greater than 25 basis points: January 2001, amid the dot-com bubble, and September 2007 during the sub-prime mortgage collapse

Both of those periods stood out, "characterized by concerns around severe asset price bubbles and financial systemic risk."

Principal Financial Group is a US investment management and insurance company.

I posted earlier:

Market pricing is in favour of 50, and I have seen plenty of reliable finance people arguing in good faith for 50. FWIW I am looking for 25 and have been for some time.