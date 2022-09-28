The hot topic amongst central bankers right now is how tough they are on inflation, hiking rates etc. Daly was on point earlier:

Fed's Daly says want to bring inflation down, not unnecessarily tip economy into recession

Expect more of the same from this lot:

1325 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is expected to participate in moderated conversation on "Leadership in Banking" before the "Banking and the Economy: A Forum for Minorities in Banking," in Atlanta, Georgia.

1410 GMT Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to give welcome remarks before the 2022 Community Banking Research Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

1410 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is also expected to give welcome remarks before the Community Banking Research Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

1500 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman is scheduled to speak on "The New Landscape for Banking Competition" before the Community Banking Research Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

1800 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to participate in moderated question-and-answer session on current economic conditions or monetary policy hosted by the London School of Economics.

1530 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak before the New Bern Chamber of Commerce.