US September is PPI due on Wednesday at 8.30am US Eastern time.

I posted a preview yesterday:

The consensus expected can be seen in the screenshot below. As for the ranges of estimates for the 'ex food & energy:

for the m/m the range of estimates spans from 0.1% to 0.3%

and for the y/y 2.1% to 2.3%

The ranges from the survey are useful to be aware of for such high-profile data. When the actual results fall outside the range of estimates the market impact can be outsized.

FOMC minutes follow at 1800 GMT: