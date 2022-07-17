The next Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting is due on August 2. The next rate hike will be announced. +50bp seems likely.
Ahead of the meeting, coming up this week are 3 kley events.
Tuesday at 0130 GMT:
- Minutes of July 2022 Monetary Policy Meeting of the Reserve Bank Board
Tuesday at 0200 GMT:
- Michele Bullock, Deputy Governor, speaks on: How are Households Placed for Interest Rate Increases?
Wednesday local time (Tuesday at 2350 GMT )
- Speech by Philip Lowe, Governor, at The Australian Strategic Business Forum
- (I haven't a topic for this)