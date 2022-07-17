The next Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting is due on August 2. The next rate hike will be announced. +50bp seems likely.

Ahead of the meeting, coming up this week are 3 kley events.

Tuesday at 0130 GMT:

Minutes of July 2022 Monetary Policy Meeting of the Reserve Bank Board

Tuesday at 0200 GMT:

Michele Bullock, Deputy Governor, speaks on: How are Households Placed for Interest Rate Increases?

Wednesday local time (Tuesday at 2350 GMT )

Speech by Philip Lowe, Governor, at The Australian Strategic Business Forum

(I haven't a topic for this)