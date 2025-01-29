December 18, 2024

January 29, 2025

Federal Reserve issues FOMC statement

For release at 2:00 p.m. EST

Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. Since earlier The unemployment rate has stabilized at a low level in the year, recent months, and labor market conditions have generally eased, and the unemployment rate has moved up but remains low. remain solid. Inflation has made progress toward the Committee's 2 percent objective but remains somewhat elevated.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. The Committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are roughly in balance. The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate.

In support of its goals, the Committee decided to lower maintain the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to at 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 percent. In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. The Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage‑backed securities. The Committee is strongly committed to supporting maximum employment and returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Thomas I. Barkin; Michael S. Barr; Raphael W. Bostic; Michelle W. Bowman; Susan M. Collins; Lisa D. Cook; Mary C. Daly Austan D. Goolsbee ; Philip N. Jefferson; Adriana D. Kugler; Alberto G. Musalem; Jeffrey R. Schmid; and Christopher J. Waller . Voting against the action was Beth M. Hammack, who preferred to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 4-1/2 to 4-3/4 percent .

1. Economic Activity:

December: "Economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. Since earlier in the year, labor market conditions have generally eased, and the unemployment rate has moved up but remains low."

"Economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. Since earlier in the year, labor market conditions have generally eased, and the unemployment rate has moved up but remains low." January: "Economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. The unemployment rate has stabilized at a low level in recent months, and labor market conditions remain solid."

"Economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. The unemployment rate has stabilized at a low level in recent months, and labor market conditions remain solid." Key Change: December: Recognized a softening in labor market conditions and a slight rise in unemployment. January: Describes the unemployment rate as stable and labor market conditions as solid, suggesting less concern about labor market weakness.



2. Inflation:

December: "Inflation has made progress toward the Committee's 2 percent objective but remains somewhat elevated."

"Inflation has made progress toward the Committee's 2 percent objective but remains somewhat elevated." January: "Inflation remains somewhat elevated."

"Inflation remains somewhat elevated." Key Change: December: Acknowledged progress toward the inflation target. January: Removed reference to progress, focusing instead on inflation remaining elevated, signaling ongoing concerns.



3. Monetary Policy Decision:

December: "The Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 percent."

"The Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 percent." January: "The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 percent."

"The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 percent." Key Change: December: Reduced rates by 0.25%. January: Held rates steady, signaling a pause in rate cuts as the Fed assesses evolving conditions.



4. Risk Assessment:

December: "The Committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are roughly in balance. The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate."

"The Committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are roughly in balance. The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate." January: Identical language.

Identical language. Key Change: None, indicating continued caution regarding balanced risks and uncertainty in the economic outlook.

5. Committee Membership and Voting:

December: Included Mary C. Daly as a voting member. Beth M. Hammack dissented, preferring a higher target rate range of 4-1/2 to 4-3/4%.

Included Mary C. Daly as a voting member. January: Replaced Mary C. Daly with Austan D. Goolsbee. No dissenting votes were recorded.

Replaced Mary C. Daly with Austan D. Goolsbee. Key Change: New voting member and no dissent in January, signaling greater consensus within the committee.



6. Balance Sheet Reduction:

December and January: Both statements reaffirmed the Fed's commitment to reducing its holdings of Treasury securities, agency debt, and mortgage-backed securities.

Both statements reaffirmed the Fed's commitment to reducing its holdings of Treasury securities, agency debt, and mortgage-backed securities. Key Change: None.

Summary of Key Differences:

Labor Market Tone: December emphasized easing conditions and rising unemployment, while January described stability and solid conditions. Inflation: December acknowledged progress, while January removed this reference, highlighting persistent elevation. Rate Decision: December featured a rate cut, while January maintained the existing target range. Voting Changes: January saw a new voting member (Austan D. Goolsbee) and no dissent, unlike December's dissent from Beth M. Hammack.

Overall, the January statement reflects a more neutral stance, with less emphasis on labor market softening, ongoing inflation concerns, and a pause in rate adjustments.