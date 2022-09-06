Federal Reserve System Chair Powell will be speaking at the Cato Institute’s 40th Annual Monetary Conference.

The conference focus is:

With massive U.S. debt and deficits, inflation at a 40‐​year high, and popular/​political pressure for expanding the Fed’s mandate, it’s time to assess the Fed’s performance and future. Please join leading scholars and policymakers to discuss “The State of Monetary Policy after 40 Years.”

--

Powell is speaking here on Thursday 8 September from 9.10am NY time (which is 1310 GMT) to 9.50am: