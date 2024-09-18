Oksana Aronov, JPMorgan Asset Management head of market strategy for alternative fixed income, spoke with CNBC on Tuesday.

Says a rate cut is not needed, citing:

historically low unemployment

a normal rate environment that markets are no longer used to

current 4.3% unemployment rate is "certainly well within" the Fed's 5% target, and that any recent weakening is merely a return to normal after years of very tight labor market conditions ... we're not really seeing a broad-based weakening

retail sales and strong earnings from retailers like Walmart and Target, which she said show signs of a strong consumer

"The economy is continuing to chug along. There's really no impetus to be alarmist here"

rates aren't as restrictive as the Fed may have expected ... the market has gotten used to being in a very low-rate environment ..."That's what 15 years of extraordinarily unorthodox monetary policy will do to a market"

Adam generated this pic. Speaks a thousand words it does.

-

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets today, Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Announcement due:

at 1800 GMT, 1400 US Eastern time

Earlier: