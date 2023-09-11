Russian media, Interfax, with the headline, conveyed by Reuters.

The working is a bit haywire but I think the adviser means that the ruble's weakening has passed its worst.

A glance at the chart of USD/RUB shows that probably happened in March of 2022. But maybe the adviser is talking about the more recent weakening.

Its unclear.

ADDED, OK a little more now:

"The market has passed its peak," Oreshkin said. "In the coming months, the market will receive higher volumes of foreign exchange earnings from increased prices for export goods. Which, taking into the account the declining volumes of imports of goods and services, as well as the effects of raising the key rate and tightening macroprudential policy, will create a surplus of currency in the market."

---