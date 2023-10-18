A barrage of Fed speakers coming up on Wednesday. The times listed below are in GMT / US Eastern time format:

1600 /1200 Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller participates in a discussion on the economic outlook before the Distinguished Speaker Seminar (European Economic and Financial Centre), in London

1630 / 1230 Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion at Queens College

1700 / 1300 Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman gives opening remarks before a Fed Listens event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, in Richmond, Va

1700 / 1300 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks at a 'Fed Listens' event

1800 / 1400 Federal Reserve Beige Book released

1915 / 1515 Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on Workforce Challenges

2255 / 1855 Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook is speaking on the Federal Reserve's mandate (the Fed has a dual mandate of promoting price stability and maximum sustainable employment)

Beige Book

The Federal Reserve Beige Book:

released eight times a year

provides anecdotal information and economic analysis of current economic conditions in each of the twelve Federal Reserve Districts

The Beige Book is typically published about two weeks before each meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).