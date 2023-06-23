A rate hike at the July 22 meeting is a done deal, but officials from the ECB have been sowing doubt over a September rate hike.

Markets are much more sure on a September hike though, with the chances rising consistently.

This graph of how expectations for the September meeting have evolved over the last few months is via Reuters:

The depo facility rate is currently 3.5%.

A 25bp rate hike in July and then September will take it to 4%.

ps. European Central Bank President Lagarde is speaking today, Friday, 23 June 2023, at 0700 GMT, which is 0300 US Eastern time.