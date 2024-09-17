SPX daily

What a run in stock markets.

The S&P 500 is up 35 points today, or 0.6%, in what's on track to be the seventh day of gains and is only a fraction away from taking out the July all-time high of 5669.

So it's a seven-day winning streak and running into major resistance. That's a recipe for the Federal Reserve to disappoint no matter what they do tomorrow.

If they hike 25 bps and stocks fall, it will be seen as a sign they didn't do enough and fell behind the curve.

If they hike 50 bps and stocks fall, it will be seen as a move that spread panic.

In a world where the Fed is a punching bag and perception is reality, that's a tough hand to be dealt. The pressure will be on Powell to communicate at his best and guide markets to what's likely to come next.