The Bank of Japan are meeting Wednesday and Thursday this week. The policy statement is due Thursday, 22 September 2022, most likely sometime in the 0230 to 0330 GMT (the Bank does not have a firmly scheduled time for issuing the statement).

Earlier previews here:

BNZ with a cautious heads up:

Japan continues to see rising inflation pressure, with the headline rate hitting 3.0% y/y, a three-decade high when changes to consumption taxes are excluded.

... The data puts pressure on the BoJ to move away from its yield curve control policy, a change which could rock currency and bond markets, the only question is one of timing. While not widely expected at the BoJ’s meeting this week, an outside chance of a policy shift must surely be considered.

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda