Adam had the news here earlier:

Reuters have a recap up:

Consumer inflation expectations surged in Canada, hitting fresh highs in the short-term and up "significantly" over the long-term ... bolstering calls for a very rare 75-basis point rate increase

With remarks from Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets:

"In particular, long-term (consumer) inflation expectations increased dramatically,"

adding the across-the-board jumps were "not good news" for the central bank

A 75bp rate hike is expected at the next Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting,

statement due on Wednesday, July 13 at 1400 GMT

It will be accompanied by an updated Monetary Policy Report

Bank of Canada Governor Macklem will speak at this press conference, following at 1500 GMT