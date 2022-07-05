Adam had the news here earlier:

Reuters have a recap up:

  • Consumer inflation expectations surged in Canada, hitting fresh highs in the short-term and up "significantly" over the long-term ... bolstering calls for a very rare 75-basis point rate increase

With remarks from Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets:

  • "In particular, long-term (consumer) inflation expectations increased dramatically,"
  • adding the across-the-board jumps were "not good news" for the central bank

A 75bp rate hike is expected at the next Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting,

  • statement due on Wednesday, July 13 at 1400 GMT
  • It will be accompanied by an updated Monetary Policy Report
  • Bank of Canada Governor Macklem will speak at this press conference, following at 1500 GMT
Bank of Canada