Reuters have a recap up:
- Consumer inflation expectations surged in Canada, hitting fresh highs in the short-term and up "significantly" over the long-term ... bolstering calls for a very rare 75-basis point rate increase
With remarks from Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets:
- "In particular, long-term (consumer) inflation expectations increased dramatically,"
- adding the across-the-board jumps were "not good news" for the central bank
A 75bp rate hike is expected at the next Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting,
- statement due on Wednesday, July 13 at 1400 GMT
- It will be accompanied by an updated Monetary Policy Report
- Bank of Canada Governor Macklem will speak at this press conference, following at 1500 GMT