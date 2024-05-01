The money is coming from a politician, of course:

Miles is Premier of Australia's Queensland state, which has a population of just over 5mn, which is nearly 20% of Australia's population.

This sort of fiscal stimulus is, at the margin, making the Reserve Bank of Australia's work against inflation that little bit more difficult.

Of course, the eagle-eyed amongst you will spot that this is $1,000 Australian dollars. Which is equivalent to the purchase price of a Big Mac in the US, if my maths is right ;-)