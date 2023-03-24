ICYMI on the Bank of England rate hike Thursday:

Response via Deutsche Bank, in brief:

Forward guidance remains very much data dependent

the bar for another hike is lower than we previously thought ... the case for another hike is still very finely balanced

What will determine whether the MPC hikes again or not? Services inflation, average weekly earnings, and credit conditions will all be key (among other peripheral things). While we see some upside to growth and pay, we see some downside to services CPI and credit conditions, leaving the May meeting outcome a difficult decision to call. On balance, we see more downside risks than upside. As such, we hold onto our call for Bank Rate staying put at 4.25% with risks tilted to one further hike in May.

Bank of England Governor Bailey