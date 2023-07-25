Due at 0800 GMT, which is 0400 US Eastern time.

The European Central Bank describe the bank lending survey (BLS):

provides information on bank lending conditions in the euro area.

It supplements existing statistics with information on the supply of, and demand for, loans to enterprises and households. The BLS provides input to the assessment of monetary and economic developments carried out by the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB), which feeds into the monetary policy decision-making process.

The BLS is conducted four times a year. It is usually published in January, April, July and October.

---

More detail on the report:

The main aim of the survey is to contribute to the ECB’s assessment of monetary and economic developments, which is essential for the execution of monetary policy.

The Bank Lending Survey covers three main areas: Credit market conditions: This assesses the lending policies of Euro area banks. The survey investigates changes in credit standards (criteria set by banks when deciding to grant a loan), terms and conditions, and banks' perceptions of the risk outlook in loan approval. Loan demand: The survey also assesses the demand side, examining the needs for loans from households for house purchases, consumer credit, and other lending and from firms for investment and working capital. Funding conditions: The survey explores the impact of various factors on banks' funding conditions and their ability to supply loans, such as access to wholesale funding and banks' ability to transfer funds to potential borrowers.

The Survey represents a qualitative rather than quantitative analysis. The survey does not provide direct information on the actual amount of loans issued, but rather on the changing trends in credit standards and loan demand. Hence, its used as a tool to assess credit market conditions and the transmission of monetary policy in the Euro area.

For Q1 this year: