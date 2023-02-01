While the market will be waiting on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) result, widely expected at +25bp rate hike, and Powell''s following press conference, where he is expected to maintain a hawkish tone, there are some data points due before this.
Its not inconceivable that one, or more, could give markets a wiggle around upon release. At the very least a run on stops!
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT. I added in the US ET times next to the GMT time
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.