Something to consider going into this meeting is highlighted by BoA, potential weakness of the labour market in January. Analysts at the bank not that the Omicron outbreak was a heavy negative for labour supply be cause or workers required to isolate:

8.75m people reported not working because they were caring for someone or sick with Covid. This is up from 2.96mn on December 14

We see strong downside risks to January payrolls

The FOMC will be aware of this and while its 'transitory' (cough) it'll be a factor in discussion keeping the committee a little less hawkish (for now) than otherwise.