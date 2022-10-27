The inflation data is here:
Japan data - Tokyo area headline inflation 3.5% (expected 3.1%)
In addition to higher than expected inflation indications, unemployment also rose:
With the Bank of Japan statement due soon (expect it in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window),
- BOJ policy statement due on Friday, 28 October 2022 - preview
- BOJ meeting Friday, 28 October preview - "no strong indications that a change is imminent"
All indications from the Bank of Japan are that they view the higher inflation rates as transitory only and thus are keeping ultra-llos monetary in place.
USD/JPY is little changed following the data releases: