The inflation data is here:

Japan data - Tokyo area headline inflation 3.5% (expected 3.1%)

In addition to higher than expected inflation indications, unemployment also rose:

With the Bank of Japan statement due soon (expect it in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window),

All indications from the Bank of Japan are that they view the higher inflation rates as transitory only and thus are keeping ultra-llos monetary in place.

USD/JPY is little changed following the data releases: