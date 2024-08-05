ICYMI - A snippet via the news wires overnight from Capital Economics:

  • Fed needs to do at least a verbal intervention to calm down financial markets
  • Fedspeak might avoid an emergency rate cut
  • "At this point it's really about restoring market functioning--they could damp things down with a few well placed verbal interventions, it wouldn't necessarily require inter-meeting cuts."
  • says interest rate cuts between meetings "can backfire if the market thinks the central bank knows more than they do"

--

We did get some soothing remarks from Fed officials on Monday US time:

fomc voter 2024

There are plenty more talking heads available if needed