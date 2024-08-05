ICYMI - A snippet via the news wires overnight from Capital Economics:

Fed needs to do at least a verbal intervention to calm down financial markets

Fedspeak might avoid an emergency rate cut

"At this point it's really about restoring market functioning--they could damp things down with a few well placed verbal interventions, it wouldn't necessarily require inter-meeting cuts."

says interest rate cuts between meetings "can backfire if the market thinks the central bank knows more than they do"

We did get some soothing remarks from Fed officials on Monday US time:

There are plenty more talking heads available if needed