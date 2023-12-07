MUFG are forecasting an end to Bank of Japan negative interest rates by March 2024:

We expect the BoJ will wind down both NIRP and the policy framework for controlling the 10-year JGB yield sometime in Januar - March 2024.

We think it could decide that the likelihood of achieving the desired price outlook has "risen sufficiently" as early as the January 22-23 meeting.

Although the final decision will be made by the Policy Board, the Bank will probably continue preparing the markets through December and early January so that an early announcement does not come as a complete surprise.

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda began doing the preparation yesterday:

Yen ran with it ... and how!

The Bank next meet on December 18 and 19.

If Ueda doesn't drop hints then his next opportunity is on December 25: