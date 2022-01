The Bloomberg economist says:

Our in-house model of a Fed reaction function -- the Bloomberg Economics rule ("BE rule") -- suggests that a 50 basis-point rate hike at the March meeting is warranted, followed by another five 25 basis-point rate hikes the rest of the year.

Maybe 50bps is warranted, maybe it isn't. The Fed is still doing QE on a massive scale. they will not hike by 50bps in March (IMO anyway).

