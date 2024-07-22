Tom Lee is Fundstrat Global Advisors co-founder and head of research. Spoke with CNBC on Monday.

He is expecting inflation data from the US due on Friday (PCE) to be cooler.

“One print can be uncertain, but I think the forces underway for inflation to fall like a rock are in place”

there do not seem to be any new drivers of inflation

so it can surprise to the downside

expects inflation to fall sharply due to a recession in durable goods

said there is “urgency” for the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates

The data is due on Friday 25 July at 0830 US Eastern time / 1230 GMT