Tom Lee is Fundstrat Global Advisors co-founder and head of research. Spoke with CNBC on Monday.

He is expecting inflation data from the US due on Friday (PCE) to be cooler.

  • “One print can be uncertain, but I think the forces underway for inflation to fall like a rock are in place”
  • there do not seem to be any new drivers of inflation
  • so it can surprise to the downside
  • expects inflation to fall sharply due to a recession in durable goods
  • said there is “urgency” for the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates

The data is due on Friday 25 July at 0830 US Eastern time / 1230 GMT

us pce preview 23 July 2024 2