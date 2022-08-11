The Reserve Bank of New Zealand statement is due at 0200 GMT on Wednesday 17 August. The Bank kicked off the hiking cycle in October last year:

Reuters polling shows 23 or 23 analysts surveyed expect another 50bp rate hike next week.

22 of the 23 expect the cash rate to be at 3.5% or above by the end of this year

ANZ with what they expect:

"We think the data has been more unfriendly on the inflation front than they expected, but not enough to tip them over into a panic. Rates have been rising here for a year, so they are well into this cycle, and they have delivered quite a lot"

"cannot rule out they would go 75 if they really decided they needed to give the market a kick in the pants. At this point, we would not view it as particularly likely."