Snippets from analysts on the 2024 outlook for the Bank of England:

Goldman Sachs predict the first rate cut from the BoE in May, a 25bp rate cut to the Bank rate

  • then further 0.25% cuts at each policy meeting until the base rate hits 3pc by May 2025
  • citing "softer sequential wage growth and inflation data"

Capital Economics forecast for the first Bank of England rate cut has moved to June (previously had tipped November)

  • sees a reduction in the key rate from 5.25% to 3% in 2025

Deutsche Bank

  • thinks rates could be cut to 4% by the end of 2024
  • citing expectations for inflation to drop to the 2% target in April or May, and says a soft landing is the bank's base case

Bank of England dates ahead for this year:

boe dates 2024 2