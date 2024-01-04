Snippets from analysts on the 2024 outlook for the Bank of England:

Goldman Sachs predict the first rate cut from the BoE in May, a 25bp rate cut to the Bank rate

then further 0.25% cuts at each policy meeting until the base rate hits 3pc by May 2025

citing "softer sequential wage growth and inflation data"

Capital Economics forecast for the first Bank of England rate cut has moved to June (previously had tipped November)

sees a reduction in the key rate from 5.25% to 3% in 2025

Deutsche Bank

thinks rates could be cut to 4% by the end of 2024

citing expectations for inflation to drop to the 2% target in April or May, and says a soft landing is the bank's base case

