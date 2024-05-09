I posted earlier on a reluctant Bank of England:
The response and forecast from JP Morgan in that post come after Thursday's dovish Bank of England communications:
A couple of snippets now.
Capital Economics:
"We think some soft inflation and wages data may be enough to prompt it to cut rates at the next meeting in June, if not at the following meeting in August"
HSBC are also eyeing those two months:
- Both the BoE and ECB will cut interest rates before the Federal Reserve does