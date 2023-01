Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond buying

Offers to buy:

JPY 150bn in up to 1 year remaining until maturity JGBs

JPY 500bn in 1-3 year JGBs

JPY 575bn in 3-5 year JGBs

JPY 300bn in 5-10 year JGBs (unscheduled)

JPY 300bn in 10-25 year JGBs

Yield on the 10 year is 0.5%, the new upper limit the Bank set at its December meeting

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda