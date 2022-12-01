On the Federal Reserve speaking circuit:

1420 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participates in moderated question-and-answer session hosted by the Dallas Breakfast Group

1430 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in virtual discussion before the KBW CEO Strategy Forum

1600 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari gives opening remarks before virtual 2022 Center for Indian Country Development Research Summit: "Unlocking Our Full Economic Potential."

2000 GMT Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks virtually on "Bank Capital" before the American Enterprise Institute

Add this to the list of ECB speakers too:

1645 GMT Participation by ECB board member Philip Lane in Annual Banque de France / EUI conference in Florence

