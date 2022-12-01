On the Federal Reserve speaking circuit:
- 1420 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participates in moderated question-and-answer session hosted by the Dallas Breakfast Group
- 1430 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in virtual discussion before the KBW CEO Strategy Forum
- 1600 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari gives opening remarks before virtual 2022 Center for Indian Country Development Research Summit: "Unlocking Our Full Economic Potential."
- 2000 GMT Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks virtually on "Bank Capital" before the American Enterprise Institute
Add this to the list of ECB speakers too:
1645 GMT Participation by ECB board member Philip Lane in Annual Banque de France / EUI conference in Florence
