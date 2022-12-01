On the Federal Reserve speaking circuit:

  • 1420 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participates in moderated question-and-answer session hosted by the Dallas Breakfast Group
  • 1430 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in virtual discussion before the KBW CEO Strategy Forum
  • 1600 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari gives opening remarks before virtual 2022 Center for Indian Country Development Research Summit: "Unlocking Our Full Economic Potential."
  • 2000 GMT Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks virtually on "Bank Capital" before the American Enterprise Institute

Add this to the list of ECB speakers too:

1645 GMT Participation by ECB board member Philip Lane in Annual Banque de France / EUI conference in Florence

-----

On Wednesday we had Powell, with some good seasonal cheer:

