The RBNZ delivered an outsized hike of 50bps today, a step above the 25bp expected by the market and consensus of economists. And it was all to do with wholesale rates. They had fallen too far for the RBNZ.

The RBNZ is determined to lower inflation, whatever the cost. And today’s supersized hike reflected the RBNZ’s resolve. Demand, they say, continues to outstrip supply, causing inflation.

The fall in wholesale rates, following weaker domestic data and concerning developments offshore, was working against the RBNZ’s desired path for policy.

The RBNZ is delivering on its ‘pre-set’ path first outlined in November. They want to put the cash rate at 5.5%. We must expect a 25bp move to 5.5% in May.

RBNZ next hike is due on May 24: