From the Reserve Bank of New Zealand today:
- RBNZ +50bp rate hike (vs. +25bp widely expected)
- New Zealand dollar marked higher on the back of the larger than expected RBNZ rate hike
And, from ANZ (and ASB):
KiwiBank now:
- The RBNZ delivered an outsized hike of 50bps today, a step above the 25bp expected by the market and consensus of economists. And it was all to do with wholesale rates. They had fallen too far for the RBNZ.
- The RBNZ is determined to lower inflation, whatever the cost. And today’s supersized hike reflected the RBNZ’s resolve. Demand, they say, continues to outstrip supply, causing inflation.
- The fall in wholesale rates, following weaker domestic data and concerning developments offshore, was working against the RBNZ’s desired path for policy.
- The RBNZ is delivering on its ‘pre-set’ path first outlined in November. They want to put the cash rate at 5.5%. We must expect a 25bp move to 5.5% in May.
---
RBNZ next hike is due on May 24: