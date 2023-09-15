From China so far today:

Buried in amongst that lot (the reference rate post) is the news of another rate cut from the Bank:

PBOC sets 14 day RR rate at 1.95% vs. 2.15% previously

we haven't had a 14-dayer in many months

Still on the way from China is the economic data for August:

The PBoC cut its RRR yesterday, which may be a sign the data will not be as good,as expected:

Pan Gongsheng is People's Bank of China governor