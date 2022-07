ANZ has brought forward its expectations for Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate rises.

will lift rates above 3% to late 2022

most likely delivered by a series of 50bp hikes, but larger can't be ruled out.

ANZ citing:

This reflects the momentum in the labour market and the upside risks to inflation

The current level of the cash rate is just 1.35%. The next meeting August 2, and a +50bp is baked in. +75bp is a possibility though.