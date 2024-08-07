A brief summary of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand preview from ANZ, Anz expect the RBNZ to hold rates at the August 14 meeting, but signal potential cut later this year

ANZ expects RBNZ to keep OCR at 5.50% next week

Bank sees potential for RBNZ to signal OCR cut later in 2024

Recent data points to slowing economy and solid disinflation progress

ANZ puts 10-15% odds on RBNZ switching to easing bias at this meeting

Non-tradable inflation still high at 5.4% y/y vs RBNZ's 4.1% expectation

Q2 labor market data stronger than RBNZ expected overall

Markets pricing in 89bp of cuts by November 2024 and 222bp by November 2025

ANZ warns of potential market disappointment if RBNZ holds steady

Bank sees upside risks for NZD on any repricing of rate cut expectations

Key takeaway: While recent data supports earlier rate cuts, ANZ thinks RBNZ will likely wait for more evidence before easing policy. Markets appear overly dovish heading into the meeting.