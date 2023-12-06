  • ANZ are forecasting dot polt cuts at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting next week
    expect the FOMC will lower the 2023 and 2024 dot plot
  • dot plot could be cut by 50+bp

Saying that Fed Funds have not reached predicted levels even though inflation is lower

AND predict that:

  • Powell will need to maintain hawkish guidance during the transition to lower growth and inflation so is likely to stress patience
  • long run estimate for Fed Funds could rise
  • extended moderation in inflation is raising confidence that aggregate price gains will return to target
  • but progress on inflation is uneven across different cohorts and will take time to become balanced at 2.0%
  • Inflation has performed better than the Federal Open Market Committee forecast in September

December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is on the 12th and 13th.

