ANZ are forecasting dot polt cuts at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting next week

expect the FOMC will lower the 2023 and 2024 dot plot

expect the FOMC will lower the 2023 and 2024 dot plot dot plot could be cut by 50+bp

Saying that Fed Funds have not reached predicted levels even though inflation is lower

AND predict that:

Powell will need to maintain hawkish guidance during the transition to lower growth and inflation so is likely to stress patience

long run estimate for Fed Funds could rise

extended moderation in inflation is raising confidence that aggregate price gains will return to target

but progress on inflation is uneven across different cohorts and will take time to become balanced at 2.0%

Inflation has performed better than the Federal Open Market Committee forecast in September

December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is on the 12th and 13th.

