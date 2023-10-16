ANZ analysts say the weaker-than-expected inflation buys the RBNZ some time.

We now expect the RBNZ to hike the OCR 25bp in February, rather than November.

Annual CPI inflation decelerated from 6.0% in Q2 to 5.6% y/y in Q3, weaker than our forecast of 6.1%, and below the RBNZ’s August MPS forecast of 6.0%. The downside surprise was on the tradables side.

Non-tradables inflation came in at 6.3% y/y, slightly above the August MPS forecast of 6.2% y/y but below our forecast of 6.5%.

While still far too high, core inflation measures improved, which will be pleasing for the RBNZ. CPI excluding food, fuel, and energy fell to 5.2% y/y (6.1% previously). Trimmed mean measures largely eased. At the 30% trim level, inflation eased from 6.0% y/y to 5.6% y/y. Weighted median inflation eased from 6.6% y/y to 5.0% y/y.

Tradables inflation (largely imported) came in at 4.7% y/y (5.2% previously), well below our forecast of 5.5% y/y and the RBNZ’s forecast of 5.8% y/y. Petrol prices were higher, but not as high as we expected. Petrol price moves will be looked through, at least as long as inflation expectations continue to ease.

The details of today’s data support our view that domestic-driven inflation pressures remain a significant problem. However, clear progress was evident, and that takes pressure off the RBNZ to move the OCR any time soon. In short, ‘hope for the best’ remains a valid strategy. Accordingly, we have pushed our forecast hike out to the next meeting, the February Monetary Policy Statement.

