ANZ cite the CPI data out earlier from New Zealand:

ANZ:

Thanks to finally getting a downside surprise on non-tradables inflation today, the RBNZ can ease off a little.

We now see the OCR being raised 50bp in Feb (not 75), and two follow-up 25bp hikes

taking the OCR to a peak of 5.25% in May (prev: 5.75%)

ANZ graph: