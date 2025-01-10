Previously only Commonwealth Bank of Australia were tipping February, ANZ jump on board now.

ANZ expects a 25bp interest rate cut at the Reserve Bank of Australia February meeting

due to weaker inflation figures in Q4

ANZ forecasts trimmed mean inflation to print at 0.5% q/q in the Q4 data due this month - this would be the lowest quarterly result since Q2 2021

annual rate 3.2% (which is under the RBA’s forecast of 3.4%)

ANZ previous forecast:

25 basis points cut in May and August 2025

