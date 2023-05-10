April CPI
data released on Wednesday:
A response tipping an imminent pause on Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hikes:
Goldman Sachs also:
Goldman Sachs tip a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) pause at the June meeting
---
ANZ say no:
- "The combination of the April inflation numbers and the labor market report do not point to an early Fed pivot."
- "Data to date is not signalling an imminent recession, and the labour market's strength argues that any down-turn will be shallow."
ANZ conclude that the Fed will remain hawkish in their commentary. But market sentiment is not keen on more Fed rate hikes. The result will be a volatile USD ahead.
DXY daily: