April CPI

data released on Wednesday:

A response tipping an imminent pause on Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hikes:

Goldman Sachs also:

ANZ say no:

"The combination of the April inflation numbers and the labor market report do not point to an early Fed pivot."

"Data to date is not signalling an imminent recession, and the labour market's strength argues that any down-turn will be shallow."

ANZ conclude that the Fed will remain hawkish in their commentary. But market sentiment is not keen on more Fed rate hikes. The result will be a volatile USD ahead.

DXY daily: