April CPI

data released on Wednesday:

A response tipping an imminent pause on Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hikes:

Goldman Sachs also:

Goldman Sachs tip a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) pause at the June meeting

---

ANZ say no:

  • "The combination of the April inflation numbers and the labor market report do not point to an early Fed pivot."
  • "Data to date is not signalling an imminent recession, and the labour market's strength argues that any down-turn will be shallow."

ANZ conclude that the Fed will remain hawkish in their commentary. But market sentiment is not keen on more Fed rate hikes. The result will be a volatile USD ahead.

DXY daily:

dxy daily chart fed cpi 11 May 2023