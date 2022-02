Bloomberg with the summary.

ANZ:

“Our call is that the first rate hike will come in September. But given the risk to wages that could come as early as June, every meeting from June is live,”

“It’s really more about the timing of the wages report.”

CBA added that once the Federal election is out of the way in May (I posted on this earlier today) that could help shift the rate rise potential forward. CBA are tipping an August hike.