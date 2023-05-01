The Reserve Bank of Australia meet on Tuesday, 2 May 2023.

statement due at 2.30pm local time, which is 0430 GMT and 0030 US Eastern time

Last month the RBA left its cash rate unchanged after 10 consecutive rate hikes.

ANZ:

"We expect the RBA to keep the cash rate at 3.6% at the May meeting," ANZ notes.

"Given the recent proximity to lower bounds of the trading range and dovish expectations for the RBA meeting, there is some hope for a short-term retracement. We think any move higher is likely to be short-lived, with the FOMC likely to be more hawkish than the RBA next week," ANZ adds.

This is via the folks at eFX.

The RBA cash rate is currently 3.6%. The consensus call is for this to remain unchanged today.