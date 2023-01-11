The data from Australia today was for:

ANZ on the retail sales data:

Australia's retail sales jumped 1.4% m/m in Nov, and Oct was revised up from -0.2% to +0.4%.

A strong result, but weaker than growth in Nov 2020 (+6.1% m/m) & 2021 (+6.4% m/m).

Signal also includes the “noise” that retail was likely a higher % of Nov spend.

I don't think a comparison with November '20 and '21 is valid given both of those months saw a surge in spending on exit from lockdowns (yes, lockdowns went on and on in Australia).

ANZ on the jobs data:

Job vacancies stayed very strong at 444,200 in November

Despite falling on the quarter they did remain historically high, yes.

ANZ on the CPI:

Monthly CPI rose to 7.3% y/y ahead of electricity impacts. These results reduce any risk of a Feb pause for the RBA and reinforce our view that the peak cash rate will be at least 3.85%.

Yes to this as well. I am expecting a +25bp rate hike from the RBA at the February 7 meeting. If you disagree with me I will concede that:

the monthly numbers only include updated prices for between 62 and 73 per cent of the weight of the quarterly CPI basket; thus they incomplete and its rightly so that the quarterly CPI that is the most focus

the December monthly and Q4 quarterly CPI will be published prior to the February meeting

But, I've been a consistent anti-pauser in February and today's data does not change my mind.

As I've said before, something is wrong with this picture. Its not tenable that inflation is >7% and the RBA cash rate is 3.1%.