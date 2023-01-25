The data is here:
- Australia Q4 Headline CPI 1.9% q/q (expected 1.6%)
- AUD/USD jumps on the higher than expected Australian CPI report
- There was a second CPI data point from Australia, came in at a rocketing 8.1% (from 7.3%)
ANZ:
- Australia’s CPI data showed momentum continued to build in domestically driven inflationary pressures in Q4.
- Non-tradables and services inflation accelerated, both annualising around 8½% y/y, cementing a 25bp cash rate hike in February
And, from Australia's biggest fund:
Correct me if I'm wrong but I think Dr. Oliver was in the February 'pause' camp.
He has now updated his view on the updated data. Makes sense to me.