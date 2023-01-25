The data is here:

ANZ:

Australia’s CPI data showed momentum continued to build in domestically driven inflationary pressures in Q4.

Non-tradables and services inflation accelerated, both annualising around 8½% y/y, cementing a 25bp cash rate hike in February

And, from Australia's biggest fund:

Correct me if I'm wrong but I think Dr. Oliver was in the February 'pause' camp.

He has now updated his view on the updated data. Makes sense to me.