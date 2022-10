More from the AAPL conference call, CEO Cook in the high levels of inflation:

"There's clearly wage inflation. There's inflation related to logistics as well, if you compare it to pre-pandemic kind of levels."

The Federal Reserve is set to hike the funds rate again next week (meeting November 1 and 2) and even further in December and more in 2023.

+75bp is the consensus for next week's hike.