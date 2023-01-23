The US CPI data are published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics each month.
The FOMC is keeping a keen eye on inflation developments. The past few reports have shown the CPI falling, but still very high and still way above the 2% target.
Not only the FOMC, traders too. This the most recent report:
And the impact on the dollar (and other markets):
Next week brings the FOMC, January 31/February 1 meeting:
- WSJ Fed insider says its Open Market Committee (FOMC) preparing a 25bp rate hike next week
- ICYMI - Citi drops its call for 50bp at the Fed Jan/Feb meeting, now projecting +25bp
Following along on February 14 is the next in this year's series of CPI reports. The dates for the year: