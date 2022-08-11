The rate hike is according to Reuters, who cites traders because evidently the central bank in Buenos Aires doesn't publish the results.

You have to lament the situation for the people in Argentina, who have suffered crisis after crisis for a lifetime.

One of the best books I've read on economics is 'And the Money Kept Flowing In (And Out)' by the WSJ's Paul Blustein. It's a wonderful class in all the tradeoffs and pitfalls of monetary policy. You can learn more reading that book than in years of following markets.