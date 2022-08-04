Bloomberg citing head of the department that oversees debt issuance at Japan's Ministry of Finance. Michio Sato, dubbed Mr. JGB.

Investors should start preparing for a return to normal Japanese bond trading as the central bank will one day step back from its debt purchases

Ministry of Finance has already started looking into a comprehensive review to ensure there’s sufficient depth and liquidity in the market

As for timing, he really isn't much help:

“I don’t know when exactly, but the time will eventually come when the central bank is no longer the main buyer of JGBs,”

---

the Bank of Japan currently holds around half of JGBs that are outstanding. And are still buying.

Here is the link to Bloomberg for more.